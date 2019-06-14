Jalen Ramsey: No discounts for Jaguars in next contract

Getty Images

Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey has already acknowledged he’s not getting a new contract from the Jaguars this year.

And that apparent hardball tactic has made him set his sights a little higher when it’s time to talk money.

In an Instagram Live video with teammate Leonard Fournette, an animated Ramsey made it clear he wasn’t giving the Jaguars any breaks in future negotiations.

“Next year, especially after I ball, they’re going to come to me ‘Hey, you know, we want to holler at you,” Ramsey said, and then whistles. “That number is going to be so ungodly. … They’re going to say, ‘Oh god, can’t we get a little discount, 20 percent off?'”

That was followed by some aggressive head-shaking.

“I’m going to tell them last year you could have gotten that discount,” Ramsey said. “This year, (more head shakes). I’m going to need all of that.”

The Jaguars have picked up the fifth-year option for Ramsey’s rookie deal, which covers 2020. But the stage has been set for what will be an expensive negotiation regardless.