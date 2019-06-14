Jarvis Landry: Baker Mayfield’s comments about Duke Johnson a “non-issue”

AP

There were a pair of reports about rockiness inside the Browns organization on Thursday and wide receiver Jarvis Landry responded to both of them from a football camp on Friday.

Landry downplayed a report about a rocky transition to offensive coordinator Todd Monken by saying that some rough patches should be expected when installing a new offense. He was also asked about a report that Browns players were unhappy about quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s comments about running back Duke Johnson.

Johnson requested a trade and Mayfield said at minicamp earlier this month that “you’re either on this train or you’re not” in reference to Johnson’s desire to move on. He also said any awkwardness that might exist between Johnson and the team was “self-inflicted.”

The report indicated that Mayfield and any upset teammates hashed out their differences and Landry said he expected no drama involving the two players once the team reports to training camp.

“I don’t think it will be difficult at all,” Landry said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. “I say to you that it’s a non-issue. It’s not one we’re feeling any particular way about. It’s blown up from you guys’ end more than it really is.”

Assuming Landry’s take is shared by any Browns players who were initially put off by Mayfield’s choice of words, it’s hard to imagine the non-issue turning into a real one before the start of the season.