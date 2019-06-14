Jarvis Landry on offense: A lot to learn, it takes some time

Getty Images

A report on Thursday indicated that the Browns’ transition to offensive coordinator Todd Monken has not gone as well as hoped and that head coach Freddie Kitchens has been playing a bigger role in installing the offense than anticipated.

It’s unclear how big a role Kitchens was expected to play, but it stands to reason that he was always going to be involved given the fact that he’ll be calling the plays in Cleveland this year. Wide receiver Jarvis Landry was asked about the report on Friday and he didn’t dispute Kitchens’s involvement or the fact that some things haven’t gone smoothly, but he didn’t make it sound like Monken was in over his head.

“I have no idea about that,” Landry said, via Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “Freddie has done a great job of monitoring, stepping in when he needs to step in. Todd continues to teach us the way — every guy is different as far as learning so continues to try to teach us. We kinda go from there. It’s a new offense. There’s a lot to learn. There’s a lot of moving parts. It takes some time, not everything goes smoothly.”

Reports of difficult patches during offseason installation will only be remembered if the Browns offense fails to ignite this September and the team has all of training camp to work toward making sure that doesn’t happen.