Jason Verrett expects to be ready for training camp

Jason Verrett will stay in Northern California during the break to continue his rehab from a torn Achilles. The 49ers cornerback expects to be ready for training camp after missing team drills during the offseason program.

“I’m going to be ready,” Verrett said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea. “That’s my main focus. It’s just worrying about what I can control and I’m excited to be getting ready for training camp. My health is pretty much everything, and I’m on track to be exactly where I want to be. The day I get on that football field they are going to like what they see.”

Verrett played only 25 games for the Chargers, missing 55 with injuries. He has appeared in five games the past three seasons combined.

He missed all of last season after his Achilles’ injury while running in a conditioning test before training camp, which came a year after playing only one game in 2017 before a knee injury landed him on injured reserve.

Because of that, Verrett is eager to get back on the field.

“It’s hard [not being on the field],” said Verrett, who signed with the 49ers in free agency. “It’s very hard. But it’s about 30-40 days until training camp so from here, it’s just about getting back healthy.”

Having not had good luck with his health, Verrett is hoping for a change of luck.