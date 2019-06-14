Jay Gruden: Dwayne Haskins deserves a chance to start

AP

Dwayne Haskins might not concern himself with starting the season opener, but the 15th overall choice has a chance to start the season opener.

Washington has seen enough of Haskins to know he has a chance to start over Case Keenum and Colt McCoy.

“Oh, for sure,” Washington coach Jay Gruden said, via John Keim of ESPN. “I’d be silly not to. He’s put enough out there on tape to say he deserves a shot, without a doubt.

“I don’t know quite what he can do in the NFL in this system because it’s new to him, but his ability warrants the fact that, hey, let’s take a peek at this big son of a b—-.”

McCoy has more experience in the offense, and Keenum has more playing experience. Haskins, 21, has more talent.

“Dwayne is the wild card,” Gruden said.

Haskins isn’t looking short term but instead long term, which is why he isn’t worrying about starting Week One.

“I want to be really, really good,” Haskins said. “I want to play like Tom Brady; I want to play like Drew Brees. This is only my fourth week in camp, and that’s not going to be possible.”