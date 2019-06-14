Kellen Winslow will be retried on eight remaining charges

AP

A jury reached a verdict on four of 12 criminal charges against former NFL player Kellen Winslow II. Another jury will take a crack at the remaining eight counts.

Via the Associated Press, the presiding judge determined on Friday that Winslow will stand trial again for six felonies and two misdemeanors, including multiple rape allegations, that the jury could not resolve unanimously. The second trial will start on September 30.

Winslow already has been convicted of rape, and he will remain incarcerated while he waits for his second trial, given that the judge has determined Winslow to be a danger to the community and a flight risk. He reportedly faces at least eight years in prison; further convictions could result in a life sentence for Winslow.

Winslow was the sixth overall pick in the 2004 draft. His father, Kellen Sr., earned a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, as one of the best tight ends in league history.