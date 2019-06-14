Matthew Judon hopes to be in Baltimore “forever and ever”

Getty Images

The Ravens said goodbye to several veteran defensive players this offseason, which leaves outside linebacker Matthew Judon as one of the longest-tenured members of the unit.

Judon is only heading into his fourth season, so it’s a new role for him. It’s one he’d like to grow into over time.

Judon’s contract is up after this season and he said on Thursday that he’d like to stick around Baltimore for years to come.

“I have no clue what the future holds,” Judon said, via PennLive.com. “Hopefully, I’ll be here forever and ever. But, like this offseason, we never know. . . . I feel at home. I don’t know how other organizations are, because I was drafted here, but here I feel home. It’s comfortable out here. I almost drive to work with my eyes closed, and I love the people here, the culture here.”

In addition to his new role as a relative elder, Judon is also going into his first season as the team’s top pass rusher. Terrell Suggs and Za'Darius Smith left as free agents, which offers Judon a big chance to build on the 19 sacks he had over his first three seasons.

Should he do that, it seems unlikely that the Ravens are going to be in a hurry to let him head elsewhere in 2020.