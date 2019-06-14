NFL suspends Cowboys’ Rico Gathers one game

AP

Cowboys tight end Rico Gathers won’t be with the team in Week One.

Gathers has been suspended for the first game of the regular season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy.

Gathers pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor marijuana charge in March. He had been arrested just before the start of the regular season.

The 25-year-old Gathers arrived as a sixth-round draft pick in 2016 after playing college basketball and then deciding to tell NFL teams he wanted to give football a try. He never got on the field in 2016 or 2017 but finally played last year, getting on the field for 14 percent of the Cowboys’ offensive snaps.

Gathers may be running out of chances with the Cowboys, and it wouldn’t be a shock to see him off the field even after Week One.