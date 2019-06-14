Packers release Kapri Bibbs

Getty Images

The Packers wrapped up their offseason program this week and let one member of the roster know that his presence won’t be required at training camp.

Running back Kapri Bibbs has been released from the roster. The team did not sign anyone, so they currently have an open spot on the 90-man roster.

Bibbs joined the Packers as a waiver claim late last season. He ran once and caught three passes in two games for the team.

Bibbs also played in 10 games for Washington last year and was with the team for three contests in 2017. He also has 13 games of experience with the Broncos. He’s run 71 times for 311 yards, caught 32 passes for 318 yards and scored six touchdowns over the course of his career.