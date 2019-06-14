Pete Carroll is very happy with his offensive line

AP

The Seahawks achieved plenty of success with a questionable offensive line. They now have a solid offensive line, one that is gradually improving. And coach Pete Carroll is feeling very good about the offensive line for 2019, based on offseason workouts.

“I feel, after seeing Mike Iupati come in and fill a spot that was opened up [at left guard], I really feel great about that,” Carroll told reporters on Thursday. “And the way he mixed with [left tackle] Duane [Brown] and communicating with [center] Justin [Britt] and now on the left side just really gives us confidence, George Fant, too, and what he’s doing, how we’re playing him, moving him around.”

Fant, a former left tackle, has been used at tight end.

“Last year at this time, George wasn’t doing anything on the edge; he was playing all tackle,” Carroll said. “Now we come back with a real clear idea of what he can do and how we can utilize him. And so we’re just so much farther ahead in that regard and taking advantage of the mismatch that he creates. And there’s not very many 329 pound tight ends in the NFL, you know, and it’s fun to be huge.”

It will be fun to be a running back behind an offensive line that has quality players to go along with a 329-pound tight end. And it will be fun to watch what the Seahawks can do this year, as they potentially have the weapons needed to secure true balance on offense.

Iupati replaces J.R. Sweezy, and Iupati sprained a foot during the team’s mandatory minicamp. Carroll said the injury isn’t serious, and Iupati should be good to go when training camp opens.