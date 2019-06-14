Raiders show off Antonio Brown’s practice effort

AP

Raiders coach Jon Gruden has praised receiver Antonio Brown as the hardest-working practice player he’s ever seen, and the team is driving the point home.

The Raiders posted on YouTube a video of Brown during mandatory minicamp, and it was easy to see why they think so highly of Brown’s work ethic.

Brown was obviously hustling with every route he ran, but what was particularly noteworthy was the way he encouraged younger players. When undrafted rookie wide receiver Brian Burt said he plans to be a problem for opposing defenses, Brown encouraged that confidence.

“You believe that? I like that. I’m already a problem,” Brown said.

Brown was also shown talking to teammates about their conditioning, encouraging them to strengthen their legs with front squats, and showing them proper form.

At the end of practice, Gruden told Brown, “I think you killed it today.”

Brown replied, “Every day I’m gonna kill it for you.”