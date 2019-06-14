Report: Nick Caserio has a contractual provision that keeps him from leaving New England

Posted by Mike Florio on June 14, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT
Getty Images

In explaining that they would withdraw from the pursuit of Patriots director of play personnel Nick Caserio, the Texans made vague reference to certain contractual terms that tipped the scales. The terms, as it turns out, slammed the door.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that Caserio “has a clause in his contract that says he can’t interview with other teams.”

“We have now been made aware of certain terms in Nick’s contract with the Patriots,” Texans owner Cal McNair said in the statement regarding the decision to not pursue Caserio. “Once we were made aware of these contract terms, I informed Mr. Kraft that we would stop pursuing Nick.”

Given that the terms successfully persuaded the Texans to back off, it’s apparent that the terms are permissible, providing teams with a device for binding employees to teams notwithstanding the policy that permits teams to hire as General Managers executives from other teams who aren’t primarily responsible for the football operations. Although it’s entirely possible that the Patriots paid a premium for that promise, the fact remains that any team could now try to insert such language for non-G.M. jobs, providing a separate path to blocking a departure that otherwise would be allowed under league rules.

Permalink 20 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

20 responses to “Report: Nick Caserio has a contractual provision that keeps him from leaving New England

  2. Since it’s the Pats, it’ll probably only be a few days before the league decides these types of terms aren’t allowed.

  6. Very New England of them– in that it’s both forward thinking and progressive contract work… to be clear. Statement works for the haters too though haha

  7. Texans’ BS as a means of climb-down. The contract’ll have standard lingo. What happened is they asked and then went ahead anyway after Pats said no (prob at Caerio’s behest else Pats wouldn’t know about the tamper attempt anyway). Ask yourself, when was the last time BB stopped a guy leaving? Guys leave the Pats all the time. Texans asked last year and got a no, they just thought if they quietly offered more money…

  11. It’s definitely not bush league. It’s a contract that he signed. Obviously he’s fine with the language and probably paid appropriately for signing it with that provision in it. Don’t look in the mirror looking for classy..

  15. I’m sure Caserio is fine with whatever the provision is. If he is truly not happy with it he has the simple solution of not renewing the contract when it is up and moving on.

  16. Pats fan here — If thats in his provision, and he knows about — If Nick made contact or ‘went along’ with this with the Texans thats 100% on him.

    Sorry, but thats like your parents giving you a Midnight curfew and you are talking to police at 1am at a party and he just deflects all responsibility. Better have been all incoming messages and contact attemps on the Texans part with 0 effort on Nick’s part to entertain this. Else will be a long season of another controversy for New England.

  17. Any good business has a succession plan for its top brass. In the NFL, most organizations don’t have staff and front office stability required to put such a succession plan in place. The Patriots are a different story.

    Perhaps it’s possible twisting McDaniel’s arm last year and the contractual language with Caserio are a sign that Kraft and the Patriots have their plan in place.

  18. That’s Bushleague! Blocking someone from being a GM.

    Keep it classy New England…
    ____________________________

    Blocking someone? He signed the contract. You would assume he would read it. Not like they put in after the fact in crayon. Once again the Patriots out thinking the other teams league wide.

  19. My guess is Kraft said no so therefore Roger has to say no. And the story goes on from there.

  20. Why would any employee want to work for an employer that forbids said employee to get a better job and more money?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!