Posted by Mike Florio on June 14, 2019, 7:36 PM EDT
In explaining that they would withdraw from the pursuit of Patriots director of play personnel Nick Caserio, the Texans made vague reference to certain contractual terms that tipped the scales. The terms, as it turns out, slammed the door.

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that Caserio “has a clause in his contract that says he can’t interview with other teams.”

“We have now been made aware of certain terms in Nick’s contract with the Patriots,” Texans owner Cal McNair said in the statement regarding the decision to not pursue Caserio. “Once we were made aware of these contract terms, I informed Mr. Kraft that we would stop pursuing Nick.”

Given that the terms successfully persuaded the Texans to back off, it’s apparent that the terms are permissible, providing teams with a device for binding employees to teams notwithstanding the policy that permits teams to hire as General Managers executives from other teams who aren’t primarily responsible for the football operations. Although it’s entirely possible that the Patriots paid a premium for that promise, the fact remains that any team could now try to insert such language for non-G.M. jobs, providing a separate path to blocking a departure that otherwise would be allowed under league rules.

61 responses to “Report: Nick Caserio has a contractual provision that keeps him from leaving New England

  2. Since it’s the Pats, it’ll probably only be a few days before the league decides these types of terms aren’t allowed.

  6. Very New England of them– in that it’s both forward thinking and progressive contract work… to be clear. Statement works for the haters too though haha

  7. Texans’ BS as a means of climb-down. The contract’ll have standard lingo. What happened is they asked and then went ahead anyway after Pats said no (prob at Caerio’s behest else Pats wouldn’t know about the tamper attempt anyway). Ask yourself, when was the last time BB stopped a guy leaving? Guys leave the Pats all the time. Texans asked last year and got a no, they just thought if they quietly offered more money…

  11. It’s definitely not bush league. It’s a contract that he signed. Obviously he’s fine with the language and probably paid appropriately for signing it with that provision in it. Don’t look in the mirror looking for classy..

  15. I’m sure Caserio is fine with whatever the provision is. If he is truly not happy with it he has the simple solution of not renewing the contract when it is up and moving on.

  16. Pats fan here — If thats in his provision, and he knows about — If Nick made contact or ‘went along’ with this with the Texans thats 100% on him.

    Sorry, but thats like your parents giving you a Midnight curfew and you are talking to police at 1am at a party and he just deflects all responsibility. Better have been all incoming messages and contact attemps on the Texans part with 0 effort on Nick’s part to entertain this. Else will be a long season of another controversy for New England.

  17. Any good business has a succession plan for its top brass. In the NFL, most organizations don’t have staff and front office stability required to put such a succession plan in place. The Patriots are a different story.

    Perhaps it’s possible twisting McDaniel’s arm last year and the contractual language with Caserio are a sign that Kraft and the Patriots have their plan in place.

  18. That’s Bushleague! Blocking someone from being a GM.

    Keep it classy New England…
    Blocking someone? He signed the contract. You would assume he would read it. Not like they put in after the fact in crayon. Once again the Patriots out thinking the other teams league wide.

  19. My guess is Kraft said no so therefore Roger has to say no. And the story goes on from there.

  20. Why would any employee want to work for an employer that forbids said employee to get a better job and more money?

  21. Didn’t they look into Caserio before they hired the last GM? You’d think they would have already known unless this clause was added in the last 17 months.

  22. He can’t leave because the patriots dont want a guy who is familiar with their organizational cheating to escape to another team and do the same thing. Can’t be more obvious. Go Blues!

  24. Smart by NE……but really if someone is willing to pay a kings ransom for a guy and said guy wants to go….do you really want to keep him from going?

  28. You got to just love slave labor. You work for Patriots and love it or else. Oh wait, there is no or else. You work for the Patriots period, or you don’t work at all. That’s your choice.

  30. Quit crapping on the Patriots how is this any different than on my job where you sign a non-compete clause. They surely paid for the privilege and he was happy to take their money.

  31. Why would any employee want to work for an employer that forbids said employee to get a better job and more money?

    Because said Employer Invested Heavily in this employee and does not want him taking the Family Recipe to a NEW Place.
    No Different in my Proffession as a Salesman with specific inside information. signed a Noncompete valid for 3 yrs after my employment ends. I willingly signed this.

  32. “rabbi187 says: June 14, 2019 at 8:47 pm Why would any employee want to work for an employer that forbids said employee to get a better job and more money?”

    You will have to ask Caserio. He signed the contract.

  34. If Easterby and Caserio are as close as what everyone has said over the past week, then Easterby would likely have known about this long before he left New England. Looks like Easterby manufactured some of this public drama, and it’s not a great show of character. .

  36. just another example of the pats playing chess and always thinking a few moves ahead while the rest of the league is still playing checkers

  rabbi187 says:
    June 14, 2019 at 8:47 pm
    Why would any employee want to work for an employer that forbids said employee to get a better job and more money?

    That a BIG assumption saying its a better job, and how do YOU know its for more money.

    Its the same very fuzzy thinking we get from all the usual haters who lurk on every Pats related story saying the same tired and untruthful things over and over and over and over and over and over…..again.

  39. There are a lot of Patriot marks here giving out thumbs downs. Whatever. As a Titans fan, I can say that, while it sucked to lose LaFleur after just one year, they did nothing to hold him back from getting a HC job. The Pats seem to be a different story. Just like the whole McDaniels thing. But I guess that plays a part in their consistent success.

  indiapalealeblog says:
    June 14, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    That type of contract should not be allowed. Now all teams can insert language that prevents anyone from leaving.
    And?
    He almost certainly was paid a premium in exchange for agreeing to that contractual term while the Pats got the certainty that they wouldn’t be used as a Farm System by other teams until his contract was over. The beauty of capitalism is that it involves a free exchange — no one agrees to anything unless they receive a benefit.

  42. It’s evident to me Bill B. Is not the genius the New England contingent professes him to bee !

  43. Pretty simple. Pats have invested millions in Caserio. They’ve groomed him from a low level assistant to the most sought after GM in the league. Of course Belichick isn’t going to let him just walk away. You can argue he’s more valuable at this stage in his career than Belichick was when the Pats acquired him.

  44. When Mangini left the Pats it was rumored he took his laptop with him, which supposedly contained everything from the team playbook to draft evaluations etc. I think Bill wanted to strangle him…

    So I wouldn’t be surprised if Bill had certain additional provisions added to some contracts as a precaution.

  45. Kinda reminds me of the infamous “poison pill” tit for tat between Minnesota and Seattle years ago. Cant imagine the coaches union (yes I know he is not a coach) and the league will allow these types of contracts to stand.

  46. The Patriots are a 3 billion dollar franchise Pay him like a GM and see how much things smooth over Like how they kept Josh Mcdaniels from leaving Rumors are there paying him 4 million a year to stay.Money talks BS Walks

  rabbi187 says:

    June 14, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Why would any employee want to work for an employer that forbids said employee to get a better job and more money?
    Why would someone sign a contract when they were looking for a better job?

    I know a company that goes online looking for active employee resumes. They fire anyone they catch because they are actively pursuing another job.

  48. Ask yourself, when was the last time BB stopped a guy leaving? Guys leave the Pats all the time. Texans asked last year and got a no, they just thought if they quietly offered more money…
    Kinda answered your own question there.

    Ask yourself when was the last time pats stopped a guy from leaving?

    Last year with Caserio…I think there was also some guy name McDaniels…

  49. Too bad that they would put that into contract, and he would sign it. I understand not wanting to leave New England but why wouldn’t you want to chance to do this with your own team.

    Maybe Houston is better off. Most leave New England and fail so the chances are he would too outside of the structure of New England.

  50. best thing about that “he has a clause in his contract” link is seeing that Ron Borges is now reduced to tweeting out the remainder of his days. appropriately pathetic.

  51. Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure this one out…

    Houston asks to talk to Caserio.
    New England says no.
    New England then has Caserio make clandestine contact with Houston, making sure there is nothing that there is no “paper trail”.
    Houston takes the bait.
    New England files a tampering charge in an attempt to get draft picks.

    It’s the Patriot way.

    Deny all you want, NE fans…but you know full well you can see this being a legitimate scenario.

  clownofdust says:
    June 15, 2019 at 9:39 am
    Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure this one out…

    Houston asks to talk to Caserio.
    New England says no.
    New England then has Caserio make clandestine contact with Houston, making sure there is nothing that there is no “paper trail”.
    Houston takes the bait.
    New England files a tampering charge in an attempt to get draft picks.

    It’s the Patriot way.

    Deny all you want, NE fans…but you know full well you can see this being a legitimate scenario.
    You can take off the tin foil hat now. It’s almost summer.

  53. I just want to note that to prevent this from happening the Patriots must have shady language in Nick C. contract that violates the NFL rules. My understanding is that a team can not prevent a GM/ President/ VP who DOES NOT have full GM control of the draft/ FA from taking a job with another team if they will have that responsibility. It is not as simple as “If a someone is a GM under contract they can’t leave to be a GM of another team.” No. the NFL permits employees leaving for a job promotion. That job promotion is not based on title but based on authority. Something is shady here. Nick. C does not operate in NE with full player personnel control. Regardless of his contract with NE, he is supposed have full ability to leave to go somewhere that he would have full player personnel control.

    One of two things is happening– either the Patriots have language in the contract that is trying to skirt/ manipulate NFL policy such as “Nick C has full player personnel BUT must be cleared with Bill B” OR the Texans also were going to make him answer to Coach Bill O’Brie– if that was the case it would still be a lateral move regardless what the title said.

    I have no idea which is the case, but in the NFL you can’t hold an executive to a contract if another team wants to give them a promotion in responsibility. The Patriots skirting that law to control employees is not surprising. I’m not sure that when Tom B. retires the hole rotten powere and control culture of the Patriots does not crash down around them.

  54. No one forced Caserio to sign the contract and if the contract had ‘shady’ language as some of you say, then he has a lousy agent. I’m sure the language was fine and was agreed to by Caserio (along with appropriate compensation for signing the contract as it was written).

  pftcensorsrliberalpukes says:
    June 15, 2019 at 10:37 am

    clownofdust says:
    June 15, 2019 at 9:39 am
    Doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure this one out…

    Houston asks to talk to Caserio.
    New England says no.
    New England then has Caserio make clandestine contact with Houston, making sure there is nothing that there is no “paper trail”.
    Houston takes the bait.
    New England files a tampering charge in an attempt to get draft picks.

    It’s the Patriot way.

    Deny all you want, NE fans…but you know full well you can see this being a legitimate scenario.
    ——————————————————————–
    You can take off the tin foil hat now. It’s almost summer.
    Like I said, deny it all you want, but you know that this isn’t some crazy theory…deep down, you can see them doing this. I suppose you think that McDaniels just had a “change of heart” last season when he jilted Indy as well? Fact: this kind of shady practice is right there in New England’s wheelhouse. You know it…everyone knows it.

  56. What I wanna know is did Mr. GMO Kraft put a gun to Caserio’s head forcing him to sign the contract? If not, then Caserio signed the contract on his own and that’s it. And I can’t believe I’m siding with the Patriots here! Yikes!

  57. What I wanna know is did Mr. GMO Kraft put a gun to Caserio’s head forcing him to sign the contract?

    Robert Kraft has nothing to do with the food company. He made his money in paper.

    And by creating the most successful organization in the NFL today.

  61. Nick Caserio has unlimited job security working for the league’s most successfyl organization, learning from the league’s all time greatest coach and GM.

    Why in the world would he move to Houston and attach his success to a coach who is about to be canned in a year or two?

