Report: Texans will not hire a G.M.

Getty Images

The Texans’ General Manager’s office will remain vacant.

After trying and failing to lure Nick Caserio from New England, the Texans have decided not to hire anyone at all, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Instead, head coach Bill O’Brien will team up with Executive Vice President of Team Development Jack Easterby to handle the personnel duties, in consultation with the Texans’ scouting department.

That means O’Brien is getting a firmer grip on power within the franchise, and Easterby’s rise up the ranks continues. Easterby just got hired this year but has already acquired significant power in the organization.

It’s unclear whether the Texans will hire a new G.M. before free agency next year. It seems likely that if this year goes well, Texans CEO Cal McNair will figure O’Brien and Easterby have earned personnel authority on a permanent basis. If this year goes poorly, a new G.M. is likely to come in — and then questions will be raised about what that new G.M. thinks of O’Brien and Easterby.