Robert Kraft: We appreciate the way Texans “handled this situation”

Posted by Charean Williams on June 14, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT
The Texans and Patriots are friends again. Or at least friendly.

After Texans CEO Cal McNair released a statement saying his team was done pursuing Nick Caserio, Patriots owner Robert Kraft responded in kind.

“The Houston Texans and the New England Patriots have always had a great working relationship,” Kraft said in the statement released by the team on social media. “We appreciate the way Cal McNair has handled this situation.”

The Patriots no longer will pursue tampering charges against the Texans.

Bill O’Brien coached under Bill Belichick from 2007-11, and Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby arrived in Houston this offseason after spending the past six seasons as the Patriots’ team development director and character coach. So the Texans’ ties to the Patriots run deep.

6 responses to “Robert Kraft: We appreciate the way Texans “handled this situation”

  1. See? That’s how gentlemen handle a problem created by their underlings.
    Civilized and cordial.

  2. Easterby left NE because he felt his “character coaching” was undermined by Kraft’s Spa incident, but then once at Texans he’s the low character tamper agent! Pats prob only officially complained partly because they’d already said no and partly because it was holier-than-thow Easterby cheat the rules.

  3. I’m inferring that this means that Casserio didn’t or no longer wants to be the Texans’ GM. It also probably means he got a good sized raise for his troubles.

    Good news for Pats fans. There has been altogether to many coaching/front office losses this off season.

  4. Texans don’t do this unless there was clear evidence of tampering, so… connect the dots- as for Just Bob… it’s only civilized in cordial in the public arena, behind the scenes it’s back-stabbery and lack of morals – the old “it’s just business” excuse is one of the reasons America is flushing itself down the drain

  5. Probably used the Texans offer to try and get a raise, instead they tried to get the Texans for not going through the proper channels for talking to him…

  6. Easterby was an invited guest at Bob Kraft’s home for the recent ring ceremony. If this is where the tampering took place, it’s a pretty crappy thing to do – especially for a “character” coach.

