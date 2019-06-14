Robert Kraft: We appreciate the way Texans “handled this situation”

Getty Images

The Texans and Patriots are friends again. Or at least friendly.

After Texans CEO Cal McNair released a statement saying his team was done pursuing Nick Caserio, Patriots owner Robert Kraft responded in kind.

“The Houston Texans and the New England Patriots have always had a great working relationship,” Kraft said in the statement released by the team on social media. “We appreciate the way Cal McNair has handled this situation.”

The Patriots no longer will pursue tampering charges against the Texans.

Bill O’Brien coached under Bill Belichick from 2007-11, and Texans executive vice president of team development Jack Easterby arrived in Houston this offseason after spending the past six seasons as the Patriots’ team development director and character coach. So the Texans’ ties to the Patriots run deep.