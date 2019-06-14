Roger Goodell: NFL is better because of Pat Bowlen’s contributions

Getty Images

Broncos owner Pat Bowlen died on Thursday night at the age of 75.

The Broncos have won three championships and advanced to seven Super Bowls since Bowlen bought the team in 1984. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell noted that success along with the way Bowlen influenced the way the league has been televised by serving as the chair of the league’s Broadcasting Committee.

“Pat was driven by the will to succeed and his competitive spirit made him a great leader. We all will greatly miss him and his kindness, passion and wisdom. Pat had a deep love for the game of football, the Broncos and the City of Denver. In the 35 years he owned the Broncos, he helped deliver a remarkable 21 winning seasons and seven Super Bowl appearances, including three titles.”

“Our league is also better because of Pat’s extraordinary contributions. As co-chair of the NFL Management Council Executive Committee and the chair of the NFL Broadcasting Committee, Pat played an instrumental role in many facets of our League that benefited fans, players and clubs.”

“Pat personified all that’s right about the NFL and is extremely deserving of this summer’s recognition as a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. We send our deepest condolences to Annabel, the Bowlen family and Broncos’ fans in Denver and around the world.”

Bowlen was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease several years ago and stepped away from his role with the team in 2014. His impact on the game had already been felt in many ways by that point and will continue to be felt for many years to come.