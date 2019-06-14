Texans agree not to pursue Nick Caserio

Getty Images

Nick Caserio will remain in New England, apparently ending a league tampering investigation against the Texans.

Texans CEO Cal McNair said today that he was not aware of all the relevant language in Caserio’s contract with the Patriots but once he became aware, he pledged to Patriots owner Robert Kraft that the Texans wouldn’t ask Caserio to leave New England.

“When we started the process to interview Nick Caserio for our EVP/GM position, we consulted the League office on numerous occasions, followed the procedures outlined in the League’s rules and believed we were in full compliance,” McNair said in a statement. “We have now been made aware of certain terms in Nick’s contract with the Patriots. Once we were made aware of these contract terms, I informed Mr. Kraft that we would stop pursuing Nick.”

John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports that the Patriots have agreed to drop their tampering case. So this story appears to be over, with Caserio still in New England and the Texans still looking for a new G.M.