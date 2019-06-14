Titans scrap final mini-camp practice in favor of Topgolf outing

Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans three-day mandatory mini-camp became as two-day mini-camp as head coach Mike Vrabel decided to scrap the final practice of the offseason and take the team for a day at Topgolf instead.

According to Teresa Walker of the Associated Press, Vrabel decided he didn’t want to risk any freak injuries occurring during the final day of work before training camp starts late next month.

“I don’t think we’re going to beat anybody on this last day, but I think that we could certainly lose to some teams by losing guys,” Vrabel said Thursday. “I think that’s the biggest thing that you want as you come out of spring. You’re just trying to improve but stay as healthy as you possibly can.”

The Titans aren’t the only team this year to cancel at least one practice. The New England Patriots elected not to use two of their allotted days for OTAs while the Oakland Raiders also cancelled their final day of mini-camp.

Rookies report for camp in Tennessee on July 22 with the veterans reporting on July 25.