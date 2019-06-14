Vikings TE David Morgan had arthroscopic surgery on knee

Getty Images

One member of the Vikings will be using the pre-camp break to rehab from recent surgery.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that tight end David Morgan had arthroscopic surgery on his knee recently. He is expected to be ready for training camp.

Morgan joined the Vikings as a sixth-round pick in 2016 and has appeared in 38 games over the last three seasons. Most of his work on offense has come as a blocking complement to Kyle Rudolph and Morgan has 16 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown for his career.

Rudolph remains with the Vikings after signing a new contract this offseason and the team drafted Irv Smith Jr. in the second round, so Morgan may be looking at a different role in his fourth season in Minnesota.