XFL may put speakers in every helmet to encourage no-huddle offenses

Getty Images

The XFL wants to play a fast-paced variety of football, and it may have hit on one good idea for how to accomplish it: Run the no-huddle offense exclusively.

The way to do it, according to ESPN, would be to put speakers in every helmet, so there’s no need to huddle.

The NFL allows speakers in quarterbacks’ helmets, and in one defensive player’s helmet, but the rest of the players still need to get the play from that one player. If all 11 players know the call before they line up, the game can move much faster.

The XFL has already said it may keep the clock running on incomplete passes and plays out of bounds, so games are likely to clock in at less than three hours. But with the emphasis on a fast pace, there may be more plays run in XFL games than in NFL games, even as NFL games last longer.