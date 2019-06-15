Harrisburg names a street after Dennis Green

Getty Images

The late Dennis Green went from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to the heights of the NFL, coaching the Vikings and Cardinals in a career that spanned more than a decade. He has now been immortalized back in his hometown.

Via Sue Gleiter of PennLive.com, Harrisburg has dubbed two blocks of Walnut Street “Dennis Green Way.”

“Anytime I come down this street from 13th street I’m going to see Dennis Green Way,” said Green’s brother, Billy. “I’m going to smile, maybe laugh a bit and maybe I’m going to have a few tears. It’s an emotional thing. That’s our baby brother and there he is recognized.”

The honor comes not far from the house where Green was raised.

Robert Tate, who played for Green both in Minnesota and Arizona, attended the ceremony.

“He’d always been there for me, not just as a player but as a son,” Tate said. “He always taught me right from wrong.”

Green died three years ago at 67. His 1998 Vikings tore through the league, finishing the season 15-1 and nearly earning a Super Bowl berth. He took the Vikings to the playoffs eight times in less than 10 full seasons with the team.