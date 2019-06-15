Harrisburg names a street after Dennis Green

Posted by Mike Florio on June 15, 2019, 9:57 PM EDT
Getty Images

The late Dennis Green went from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania to the heights of the NFL, coaching the Vikings and Cardinals in a career that spanned more than a decade. He has now been immortalized back in his hometown.

Via Sue Gleiter of PennLive.com, Harrisburg has dubbed two blocks of Walnut Street “Dennis Green Way.”

“Anytime I come down this street from 13th street I’m going to see Dennis Green Way,” said Green’s brother, Billy. “I’m going to smile, maybe laugh a bit and maybe I’m going to have a few tears. It’s an emotional thing. That’s our baby brother and there he is recognized.”

The honor comes not far from the house where Green was raised.

Robert Tate, who played for Green both in Minnesota and Arizona, attended the ceremony.

“He’d always been there for me, not just as a player but as a son,” Tate said. “He always taught me right from wrong.”

Green died three years ago at 67. His 1998 Vikings tore through the league, finishing the season 15-1 and nearly earning a Super Bowl berth. He took the Vikings to the playoffs eight times in less than 10 full seasons with the team.

Permalink 4 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

4 responses to “Harrisburg names a street after Dennis Green

  1. As a Lions fan, I thought Dennis Green was a class act when he coached the Vikings.

    That’s a class move to name a street after him.

  2. Good. Green cracked me up. Loved his quips to the press after games. My two favs “they were who we thought they were” and the classic ” when we play like we play, when we play” duh?

  3. Underrated coach. Tremendous leader and still has one of the most repeated lines of any coach in any sport ever.

  4. Denny Green was truly a great football coach. One of the best. He was great in both college and pro. He really put Stanford football on the big stage. They were a powerhouse under Green. Then he went to the Vikings and was very successful, even having a near perfect 15-1 season, where his Vikings set an all time NFL scoring record for a season. He knew the X’s and O’s as well as anyone, but he could relate to the young men better than most. He was really well respected by a lot of people. Both players and staff.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!