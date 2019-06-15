John Ross: Bengals’ energy is completely different this year

AP

Through two NFL seasons, Bengals wide receiver John Ross has been a big disappointment, catching a total of just 21 passes in the two years since he was the ninth overall pick in the draft. But this year, Ross says, things feel different.

Ross credited new Bengals head coach Zac Taylor with bringing a type of teamwork and competitiveness that was lacking in years past.

“The energy is completely different,” Ross told ESPN. “Everyone is just having a good time. Even in the locker room. It’s not just on the field. We come in here, and we’re in there playing basketball, we’re in the weight room having a good time, we’re in the locker room or training room and everyone is smiling. I know the season hasn’t started yet, but it’s good to see. It’s a good sign of good things coming.”

Ross was the subject of trade speculation during the offseason, but talks never went anywhere, perhaps because Ross hasn’t done anything to make any team want to trade for him. He’ll have to show on the field that he can be a part of a different energy in Cincinnati.