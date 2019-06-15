O.J. Simpson debuts on Twitter

Getty Images

O.J. Simpson’s “conflict-free life” is about to change.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer who somehow was acquitted of double murder but who was found liable for the deaths by a civil jury and who eventually ended up behind bars for nearly nine years on unrelated (but sort of related) charges has made his debut on Twitter.

“Hey Twitter world this is yours truly,” Simpson declares in a video posted at his new account. “Now coming soon to Twitter, you’ll get to read my thoughts and opinions on just about everything. Now there’s a lot of fake O.J. accounts out there so this one — @TheRealOJ32 — is the only official one. So, it should be a lot of fun. I got some gettin’ even to do. So God bless. Take care.”

Guilty or not (guilty), O.J. continues to be perhaps the most tone deaf figure in all of sports. His Twitter debut comes only days after the 25th anniversary of the deaths of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and the young man, Ronald Goldman, who was in the worst possible place at the worst possible time. Beyond that, Simpson is the last person in the world who should be boasting that “I got some gettin’ even to do,” although chasing that un-Christian sentiment with “God bless” is fitting, for him.

It remains to be seen whether O.J. is familiar with how Twitter really works. If he wasn’t before reading the responses to his debut post, he now is.

And if you’re inclined to debate here, on Twitter, or anywhere else O.J.’s guilt or innocence, read these quotes from a 2006 interview. He killed those two people, he got away with it, and now he’s apparently going to be rubbing their surviving family members’ faces in it, up to 280 characters at a time.