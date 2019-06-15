Peyton Manning remembers the honor of playing for Pat Bowlen

Getty Images

Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is among the many sharing fond memories of longtime Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, who died on Thursday.

Manning talked to the Broncos’ website about his memories of Bowlen.

“I met Mr. Bowlen for the first time when I played for the Indianapolis Colts and I was over in Hawaii at the Pro Bowl when he was also there at his Hawaiian home,” Manning said. “I saw him several times throughout the years and had short, brief conversations with him that I really enjoyed. Coming to play here for Denver, even though his health was declining, I did enjoy a couple of conversations with Mr. Bowlen. In my first year in 2012, I was here a lot in the offseason. As soon as I signed with the Broncos, I was basically living at the facility — studying film, rehabbing and working out. I was usually one of the last to leave the facility during that time. I say, ‘I thought I was the last to leave,’ but Mr. Bowlen was still there. He’d usually be in the training room on the elliptical, and I would go in there and have conversations with him. He was asking me if we found a place to live yet, and I remember once I told him we found a place to live, he told me he used to live right near there, and we talked a little about that. Just short, brief conversations, and I enjoyed that time with him.

“It was an honor to play for Mr. Bowlen’s organization, as I’ve said numerous times. I always had great respect for the Denver Broncos during my time playing for the Colts competing against his organization. So much of that credit goes to Pat Bowlen and his desire to be the best and to win.”

Bowlen, who died at the age of 75, will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in August.