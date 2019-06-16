A.J. Green on Bengals making playoffs: I think so

Getty Images

Bengals running back Joe Mixon said recently that the team’s success is going to shock a lot of people this season.

One person who won’t be shocked is his teammate A.J. Green. Green has talked often this offseason about the new feel and new energy around the team since Zac Taylor became the head coach and he said this week that he believes that will pay off with a spot in the postseason.

Green pointed out that the Bengals were off to a winning start — 5-3 in the first half of the year — in 2018 before injuries to himself and others made contending a pipe dream.

“I think so. We are. If everyone stays healthy, the sky’s the limit for this offense,” Green said, via the team’s website. “Last year, we were averaging [28] points a game . . . We have talent. We have a great back. We have great receivers. We have a great line. We’ve got a great defense. We just have to put everything together and everybody stays healthy.”

Taylor warned against looking too far ahead, but adds that “we certainly love the confidence” that players have expressed about how 2019 will unfold. Getting the team fully prepared to back up that confidence will be one of Taylor’s chief tasks in training camp.