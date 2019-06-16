Alvin Kamara wonders what else he can do for Saints

AP

Over his first two NFL seasons, Saints running back Alvin Kamara has shown the ability to do a lot of different things.

He’s run for 1,611 yards while averaging over five yards a carry, caught 162 passes for 1,535 yards, scored 31 offensive touchdowns and returned a punt for a touchdown. Kamara said that it may look like it was easy to put up those numbers, but there were times when he “didn’t know what was going on” as he grew comfortable in the NFL.

Those times are fewer and farther between as he moves into his third season and that’s left Kamara asking several questions. All of them are centered around figuring out more ways to impact the game.

“I’m so anxious to see like, ‘What else?’ You know what I’m saying? What else could I do? Where else could I line up? How else could I be successful? That’s the best part of this profession for me,” Kamara said, via the Lafayette Daily Advertiser. “What’s the next step you’re going to take? ‘Ok, he was good last year. How are you going to prove that you are what you are?'”

The answer to those questions is likely tied to the departure of Mark Ingram. The Saints signed Latavius Murray in free agency, but it seems like a good bet that he’ll be No. 2 behind Kamara rather than play the same kind of co-lead back role that Ingram played in New Orleans.

If so, Kamara should be doing some of everything as the Saints try for another big year on offense.