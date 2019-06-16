Bills “trying to figure out” how offensive line pieces fit together

AP

The Bills made it clear that they planned to overhaul their offensive line this offseason.

They have 16 offensive linemen on their 90-man roster and more than half of them were not with the team last season, so there’s obviously going to be a very different looking group on the field come the first week of the regular season. Choosing the exact makeup of the group remains a work in progress.

Center Mitch Morse, tackle Ty Nsekhe and others missed parts of the offseason program with injuries, but are expected to be healthy for camp. Offensive line coach Bobby Johnson thinks “maybe the urgency level is going to be cranked up” as they try to make up for lost time while bidding for starting roles.

“It’s not like we have zero idea of who we have,” Johnson said, via the team’s website. “A lot of these guys have a body of work. They have something that you can go back and look at say this is how this guy plays. Now, how they fit together is what we’re trying to figure out. And what is the best combination. Sometimes the five most talented guys might not be your best line, it’s the best five that work together, that work as one.”

The Bills also brought in several new receivers and running back Frank Gore in an attempt to juice up their offense in 2019. That attempt will be helped a great deal if Johnson and company find the right mix up front.