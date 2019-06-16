Bradley Roby didn’t do much in first Texans offseason

Getty Images

Cornerback Bradley Roby passed on a longer-term offer from the Steelers in order to sign a one-year deal with the Texans this offseason and said he views it as “a prove-it deal” that will hopefully lead to better offers on the open market next year.

If that’s going to happen, Roby will need to be on the field more than he was during the offseason program. An undisclosed soft tissue injury kept him off the field for most of the last couple of months, which made it difficult for head coach Bill O’Brien to weigh in on how Roby is settling in with his new team.

“He hasn’t done much, so we’ll just have to see in training camp,” O’Brien said, via the Houston Chronicle.

Roby was able to do some work during Denver’s minicamp and he only missed one game in five seasons with the Broncos, so there are a couple of positives for the Texans to focus on as they wait for camp to start.