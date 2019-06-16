Chris Hogan sees common traits in Tom Brady and Cam Newton

AP

On the surface, there aren’t many quarterbacks more different than Tom Brady and Cam Newton.

One is the conventional ideal, the classic drop-back passer. The other is an impossible-to-put-in-a-box gift of talent, a unicorn who combines running and passing like few in the history of the game. One is also understated, and one is very not understated at all. There’s also the small matter of the six rings (one at the other guy’s expense).

But new Panthers wide receiver Chris Hogan, who signed this offseason after three years with the Patriots, said he sees some similarities.

“That competitive nature, it’s there,” Hogan said, via David Newton of ESPN.com. “When it comes time to strap on the pads and play football, their focus is on one goal and that’s winning football games.

“Cam wants to win. You can tell that right away from talking to him and being around him.”

Hogan noted that their practice styles and routine made Newton and Brady “totally different players,” and the physical component is obvious. While Brady may be all business, Newton was running around and having fun last week, despite the meticulous rehab he’s been doing on his surgically repaired throwing shoulder. During practice, it’s not uncommon to see Newton run across the field to hip-bump a teammate for a big play, or yelling encouragement throughout.

And while he’s been in a successful environment lately, Hogan likes what he sees so far in Carolina.

“These are some of the most competitive guys I’ve been around,” he said.

Now they just have to try to match results.