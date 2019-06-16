David Johnson: People underestimate Kyler Murray as a thrower

AP

Running back David Johnson feels bad for the way Josh Rosen‘s time in Arizona came to an end, but he feels very good about the team’s new quarterback.

Johnson said last week that it has been “funny watching” Chandler Jones and others on the Cardinals defense respond to Kyler Murray‘s scrambling ability and thinks the rookie will be “scary” for opposing defenses come the regular season. He also thinks anyone focused too much on running will get beaten through the air by a player he compared to Russell Wilson.

“People are really underestimating his ability to throw,” Johnson said on Mad Dog Sports Radio. “Coming into the draft, just hearing about him, a lot of people were talking about his scrambling but no one was really talking about his throwing. He can throw dimes and he can throw the ball down the field, he’s been throwing it deep to Christian [Kirk] and those guys in the OTAs.”

Johnson said he thinks Rosen will be a “dominant” quarterback and it sounds like he thinks that will mean the Cardinals drafted a player worthy of that description two years in a row.