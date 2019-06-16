Dez Bryant: Cole Beasley is right about the Cowboys’ offense

Getty Images

Former Cowboys wide receiver Cole Beasley‘s comments about leaving Dallas for Buffalo have ruffled some feathers with Cowboys fans, but another former Cowboys receiver says he was right.

Dez Bryant says that when Beasley said the Cowboys “didn’t value the slot position,” which meant “it was easy for me to be taken away,” he was speaking the truth.

‏

“Well he’s not wrong so don’t criticize him for being honest,” Bryant wrote on Twitter. “He didn’t say not one negative thing about the boys.”

Bryant, who did not play at all last season, remains a free agent and says he wants to play this season. He’s hoping to find some offense that can make use of his abilities, just as Beasley thinks he has now found an offense that can make use of his.