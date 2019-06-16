Eddie Jackson: We plan on taking this whole thing

Getty Images

The Bears took a step last season when they went 12-4 and won the NFC North. They apparently plan to take more than one step this season.

Bears safety Eddie Jackson is embracing the expectations, unafraid of saying “it” out loud. “It,” of course, is the Super Bowl.

Cody Parkey’s game-winning field-goal attempt hit the goal post and then the cross bar, leaving the Bears on the short end of a 16-15 divisional-round game against the Eagles to end last season. The Bears are among the favorites to end this season in Miami.

Jackson, motivated by how last season ended, likes his team’s chances this season.

“Everything — how short, and how far, we came,” Jackson said when asked what will keep him motivated the next few weeks, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times. “From the losing record to the winning record. How short we came, with the first-round playoff game with the field goal. Right now, we just want to build off everything and let that be the fuel to our fire. We plan on taking this whole thing.”

The Bears haven’t made the conference championship game since 2010, and their last Super Bowl appearance came in 2006. These Bears have the “vibe,” though.

“The vibe is there,” Jackson said. “That will always be there. That’s not changing. You come in and you see everybody on one page, and [they] want to get things done and want to win. That will always be a great vibe.”