Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is glad to be part of “something special” in Chicago

Safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is back in the NFC North, after the trade that sent him from the Packers to Washington. Now a free-agent arrival with the Bears, Clinton-Dix embraces the opportunity with the defending division champs.

“I’m glad to be a part of something special going on in Chicago right now,” Clinton-Dix said at his first Ha Ha’s HERO Foundation Football Camp in Orlando, via Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel. “We have a chance to be special and I’m glad to be a part of this unit.”

Clinton-Dix gave the campers football instruction and life advice.

“What are you doing when no one is looking at you, when no one is watching?” Clinton-Dix said to the youths. “It’s called having integrity . . . and doing the right thing.”

It’s a strong message, and it’s great to see players giving back to their communities during their limited free time before the grind of football season arrives. Many will be hosting youth camps in the coming weeks, plenty of them will entail no cost to the campers, and we’ll spotlight as many of them as we can here.

