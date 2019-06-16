Holton Hill to use four-game suspension as “learning experience”

Getty Images

Holton Hill will have to wait a while before making his 2019 debut. He first must serve a four-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

The NFL announced the suspension in April. Hill talked about it last week.

“I’m just learning from my mistakes, knowing what you put into your body,’’ Hill said, via Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press. “I’m responsible for everything that goes into it. I’m taking it as a learning experience, and I’m just growing from there.’’

Hill didn’t make excuses, but he also wouldn’t name the substance. He told Tomasson it was for pre-workout, and he was unaware it was on the banned list.

He vows to become “more educated” with everything he takes.

For now, Hill will have to take his medicine.

He played 57 percent of the snaps in the final nine games after the Vikings were hit with injuries. The undrafted free agent ended up playing 374 defensive snaps and 260 special teams snaps during his rookie season.

Hill hopes to be able to jump right back in for the fifth game this season.

“Just knowing that I’m not going to be here for the first four games, I still prepare myself as if I was going to be here,’’ said Hill, who will lose $134,118 of his $570,000 salary. “Everything that I put into the tank, it’s going to eventually come out, and the more work I do, it doesn’t matter when I get the opportunity, it’s going to come for sure.”