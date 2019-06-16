Joe Haden wishes Browns had won while he was there

Getty Images

Cornerback Joe Haden has played nine NFL seasons. He has played one playoff game. That came in 2017 when the Steelers lost to the Jaguars in the divisional round.

The Browns were 29-83 in his seven seasons there.

“Every year I was here, I always felt like ‘this is going to be the year.’ No matter who the quarterback was, we were like, ‘he’s good enough to be a professional quarterback, he can make it happen for us,'” Haden said, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “I’m not in any way upset, but like I’m like ‘damn, if I was there, that sure would’ve been sweet.’”

The Browns opened as the favorite to win the AFC North. They have not won their division since 1989, but John Dorsey’s makeover has the Browns with an improved roster and seemingly built to contend for the long haul.

“Obviously with talent coming to the team, everybody understands how good they can be,” Haden said. “You all got to put it together, but with Baker [Mayfield] being a young quarterback, Odell [Beckham], Jarvis [Landry], bringing great defensive pieces, Myles [Garrett], it’s talent. It speaks for itself. On paper, it looks amazing. So that’s the thing, just making sure that they stay together and work together as a team. That’s going to be one of the biggest things. But as far as outside looking in, it looks amazing for sure.”

The Steelers, though, aren’t conceding the division. When you have a quarterback, you have a chance, Haden said, pointing to Ben Roethlisberger as the reason the Steelers like their chances.