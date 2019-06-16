Rams have talked about a timeline for Jared Goff talks

Posted by Mike Florio on June 16, 2019, 12:10 PM EDT
The Rams aren’t ready to talk to agent Ryan Tollner regarding a new contract for quarterback Jared Goff. The Rams, however, are ready to talk about when they may want to talk about a new contract for Goff.

Via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times, Rams G.M. Les Snead said Friday that the Rams have had “preliminary discussions” with Tollner regarding a timeline for talks regarding Goff’s deal.

Nothing heavy,” Snead said of the communications. “No heavy lifting.”

Like coach Sean McVay, Snead made it clear that the Rams intend to keep Goff around.

“If a quarterback can prove he can win in this league — win two division championships and get to a Super Bowl — I think it’s obvious that at some point he will get a long-term contract from the Rams,” Snead said.

It’s obvious the Rams want to keep Goff. It won’t be obvious that the two sides will reach a consensus on what Goff is worth until they do.

It’s also obvious that the passage of time, and the unfolding of another salary-cap cycle, will serve only to make Goff’s price higher. Really, why wait? If Goff is the guy, do a deal now before the price goes even higher.

The club of young NFL quarterbacks who are eligible for second contracts but who have yet to get one currently has a very limited membership. Beyond Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota (both of whom will make $20.8 million this year as they try to prove themselves worthy of second deals), only Goff and Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have finished three regular seasons without signing new contracts.

At least Prescott and the Cowboys are talking. For now, Goff and the Rams are only talking about when they will talk.

13 responses to “Rams have talked about a timeline for Jared Goff talks

  1. Paying either Dak or Goff what they believe they “deserve” will guarantee neither team will win a SuperBowl during the term of such a contract. They are average QBs AT BEST

  5. 1phillyphan says: Doesn’t make sense for ownership NOT to sign them after Wentz got his..
    ———-
    Wentz has yet to really prove it either. Philly are taking an even bigger risk given the inuries! Way I look at it is a proven top QB will have to be paid silly mega-money come what may, and trying to predict and tie one down now for a long term deal before they have gained you all that much only means that if/when they do bring home that bacon they’ll immediately start asking for more money anyway. So you might as well save some money for now and wait and see if that bacon ever arrives.

  8. Hopefully for Ram fans that timeline has already passed like the cartilage in Gurley’s knee.

  9. Nobody is having more fun in life right now than Jared Goff, Les Snead, Sean McVay, and the entire Rams’ organization. They’re all millionaires and are all still very, very young. Time is on their side. They’re also very confident in their abilities to continue winning. The guys who are super anxious to sign new deals as soon as they have a little success, are the guys that doubt their own ability to keep it rolling. I don’t see any of that out of these people. Everyone else is stressing more than they are.

  10. With McVay in his ear making every call right up until the ball is snapped what has Goff really proven? He’s not worth top tier money no way

  11. Why not 50 million a year!
    Seems like having a average QB dooms your team now adays cap wise.
    They need to do something about this craziness.

  13. @CharlieCharger maybe at some point you’ll have a valid point, thought or insight but I’m doubting it. These players signing their deals as soon as they can is because most rookie deals are paid very little and the NFL never pays for what you’ve done they pay for what your going to do and the players have learned to understand that so they do their best to maximize their salary in their peak years or when they feel they’ve outperformed their deals because it’s money they will never get back. The more you know…

