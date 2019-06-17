Aaron Colvin trying to rebound, win nickel job

Getty Images

Aaron Colvin had something of a forgettable first season in Houston. An ankle injury limited him to only 10 games in the regular season, and he ended up being a healthy scratch for the postseason game.

The nickel corner played 317 defensive snaps and 26 on defense after signing a four-year, $34 million contract with $18 million guaranteed. He made 29 tackles and one pass breakup.

It’s not what Colvin or the Texans expected.

“I’m pretty disappointed with how it went on the field, but it was a great year for me because I experienced a lot of things I never experienced before,” Colvin said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “I grew a lot as a person and I’m thankful. I always come back strong.”

With Bradley Roby and Lonnie Johnson Jr. sidelined for most of the spring, Colvin took advantage of his reps. But he still will have to compete in training camp to win a job.

“We’ve got a lot of guys at his position that he’s competing with and he knows that, but he’s been great,” secondary coach Anthony Midget said. “He’s been here all offseason. He’s been working hard and I’m excited to see him in camp competing.”