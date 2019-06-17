Bengals to commemorate 100th NFL season by opening training camp in Dayton

AP

The NFL will be celebrating its 100th season in a variety of ways this year, including a summer visit to the city that hosted the first game in league history.

The Bengals announced on Monday that they will hold their first training camp practice at Welcome Stadium in Dayton, Ohio on July 27. It will be open to the public at no charge and portions of the practice will be broadcast on NFL Network.

On October 3, 1920, the Dayton Triangles hosted the Columbus Panhandles at Triangle Park in Dayton. It was the first game of the American Professional Football Association, which would change its name to the National Football League a couple of years later.

“There have always been great Bengals fans in the Dayton area,” Bengals executive vice president Katie Blackburn said in a statement. “The Bengals are excited to get back to Dayton for a special practice opening the Zac Taylor era, kicking off the 2019 season and recognizing the history of the NFL and the first game played in Dayton at Triangle Park.”

The Triangles remained in the league through the 1929 season, but were sold and moved to Brooklyn to play as the Dodgers in 1930.