Broncos will honor Pat Bowlen with a helmet decal

Getty Images

The Denver Broncos will honor their late owner Pat Bowlen in 2019. They’ll do it not with a jersey patch but with a “Mr. B” logo on the team’s headgear.

“We are going to do a decal on the helmet,” Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis told reporters on Monday.”I don’t think he wanted to be attached to a jersey and probably didn’t want to be attached to a helmet either, but I do think we owe to him to honor him in that way. We will do something briefly before the game at our first regular-season game. I’m not going to call for remembrance during a preseason game. We’ll do it in a regular-season game. Then I believe the second weekend of October is our game against Tennessee and we will honor he and Champ Bailey. He, for his Hall of Fame appearance and Champ for his Hall of Fame and Ring of Fame appearances. That’ll be a nice moment. We’ll bring a lot of people back together here in Denver because not everybody can make it to Canton. Those are the things that are planned for him.”

Bowlen passed last week at age 75. He bought the team in 1984. Under his leadership, the team went to seven Super Bowls, winning three of them.