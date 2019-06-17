Broncos won’t rename stadium after Pat Bowlen

AP

After Broncos owner Pat Bowlen’s death last week, some in Denver have proposed honoring him by changing the name of the team’s stadium to Pat Bowlen Field at Mile High.

At a Monday press conference, Broncos president and CEO Joe Ellis was asked about that possibility. Ellis said that such a change was not in the team’s plans.

“Sometimes when I look at things that involve Pat personally . . . I try to think of what he would want. I don’t think he would want that so I don’t think we’re going to do that,” Ellis said, via Kyle Fredrickson of the Denver Post.

There is a statue of Bowlen outside the stadium, which is currently called Broncos Stadium at Mile High. It had been known as Sports Authority Field at Mile High, but Sports Authority went out of business in 2016 and the old signage was removed last year.

The Broncos will wear a helmet decal honoring Bowlen this season and plan tributes at multiple games, including the first home game of the regular season.