Browns’ J.T. Hassell hopes to follow in Shaquem Griffin’s footsteps

Getty Images

Browns safety J.T. Hassell is a long shot to make the Browns’ roster, as an undrafted safety out of Florida Tech. But he’s used to people doubting him.

Hassell was born with only two fingers on his left hand, and until last season many people would have assumed a person with that kind of disability couldn’t play in the NFL. But Hassell saw Shaquem Griffin, whose left hand was amputated at age 4, play as a rookie for the Seahawks last season. That gives him some inspiration.

“At least somebody made it to show people somebody with a disability can do it,” Hassell told the Browns’ website. “There’s people today that are in wheelchairs or can’t see or can’t walk and they’ll never play football. Imagine how they feel. There’s kids at home that can’t do it but wish they could. Through me and Shaquem Griffin, we kind of give them hope.”

Despite a steep road ahead of him just to make the team, Hassell thinks he’s ready.

“I had to work twice as hard as anyone else,” Hassell said. “It’s kind of a blessing in disguise because when everyone looks at me, they say, ‘how does he do it?’ or ‘if I was in his situation I don’t know how I would do it.’ I think it’s kind of a blessing because at the end of the day, whether I’m playing football or not, it will be something for me to help people and help inspire people.”

Hassell’s personal story makes him an easy player to root for.