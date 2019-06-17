Bruce Arians on RBs: No Todd Gurley or David Johnson, but don’t need one

Posted by Josh Alper on June 17, 2019, 7:58 AM EDT
The Buccaneers made notable additions to several areas of their team after hiring Bruce Arians as their new head coach in January, but they didn’t address the backfield.

Andre Ellington was a low wattage veteran addition to a running back group headed up by Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones, which may leave some wondering if the Buccaneers have enough at the position for the coming season. Arians doesn’t subscribe to that theory or any theory centered on needing a star running back.

“I like our backfield. I think it’s [an] OK backfield. There’s not a David Johnson or a Todd Gurley. But you don’t need one,” Arians said, via Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com.

Arians was asked a followup about paying to upgrade the group and said he doesn’t believe that a team should “overpay for that position.” He noted that Johnson came in as a third-round pick and made an immediate impact for the Cardinals as an illustration of needing the right guy for your system.

Barber, Jones and Ellington will need to be the right guys in Tampa this season or Arians’s offense will likely fail to launch as hoped.

  1. Ronald Jones has as much ability as any of the RBs listed above. He just has to show up and stay healthy. On the other hand, Saquon Barkley was the best RB in the NFL last year, and look where the Giants finished. If Arians can get his QB to play at a high level, the offense will be good enough. That’s the tricky part, if you ask me. It’s a QB league. Jameis Winston has as much physical ability as any QB in the league. I don’t think he lacks intelligence either. But those things are just raw materials. They need to be properly manufactured to get the product you want. That’s what Arians is being paid to do. It’s a great challenge for the coach and I think he’s ready to roll with it. Hopefully everyone involved is ready to work.

