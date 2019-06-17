Bruce Arians on RBs: No Todd Gurley or David Johnson, but don’t need one

Getty Images

The Buccaneers made notable additions to several areas of their team after hiring Bruce Arians as their new head coach in January, but they didn’t address the backfield.

Andre Ellington was a low wattage veteran addition to a running back group headed up by Peyton Barber and Ronald Jones, which may leave some wondering if the Buccaneers have enough at the position for the coming season. Arians doesn’t subscribe to that theory or any theory centered on needing a star running back.

“I like our backfield. I think it’s [an] OK backfield. There’s not a David Johnson or a Todd Gurley. But you don’t need one,” Arians said, via Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com.

Arians was asked a followup about paying to upgrade the group and said he doesn’t believe that a team should “overpay for that position.” He noted that Johnson came in as a third-round pick and made an immediate impact for the Cardinals as an illustration of needing the right guy for your system.

Barber, Jones and Ellington will need to be the right guys in Tampa this season or Arians’s offense will likely fail to launch as hoped.