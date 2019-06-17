Christian McCaffrey: Cam Newton’s throws look good to me

Getty Images

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton was on the field and throwing the football as the team’s offseason program came to an end, which meant that those around the team were able to see what changes he made to his throwing motion after shoulder surgery.

Quarterbacks coach Scott Turner said the goal of tweaking Newton’s mechanics was to make his motion “as efficient as possible.” Whatever that entailed, the finished product didn’t leave running back Christian McCaffrey with the impression that things are dramatically different for the quarterback this year.

“As far as his throwing motion goes, I have no idea. Looks good to me,” McCaffrey said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “He throws the ball and he’s been throwing it well. I really haven’t picked up on anything specific. Kinda just focused on catching it when he does throw to me.”

Head coach Ron Rivera said last week that Newton brought a helpful energy to practice and McCaffrey said the team “feeds off” the excitement Newton shows when he’s on the field. If all remains well with his shoulder, the Panthers should be feeding off Newton in multiple ways come the fall.