How much control over the offense should Aaron Rodgers have?

Separate and apart from the question of whether Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers should be talking publicly about his apparent disagreement with the lack of freedom he’ll have at the line of scrimmage in the team’s new offense is the question of whether he should have more freedom at the line of scrimmage.

Although I disagree with the airing of dirty laundry (as the owner of a football news website, I approve of it), I agree with Rodgers’ belief that his 11 years of experience has helped him develop a football supercomputer in his brain that allows him to process pre-snap information and to make decisions about whether to change the play that was called and, more importantly, which play to call in its place.

It’s nevertheless a delicate balance, as illustrated by the article published earlier this year by Tyler Dunne of BleacherReport.com.

“When you put a quarterback in a position and you talk about how cerebral he is and you give him flexibility to make some changes, guess what?” former Packers running back Ryan Grant told Dunne. “You develop A.I., because it has the capacity to run without you. And then when it runs without you, it’s like, ‘Wait a minute!’ But in the same breath, if you’re not actually able to stay ahead of it, it’s going to outthink you and it’s going to say, ‘Me making the decision is the better decision.'”

As a result, and as Grant said of Rodgers,”You live and die by his greatness.”

That greatness resulted in an increasing amount of freelancing from Rodgers in the latter years of the Mike McCarthy regime. Dunne cited one unnamed source in support of the position that Rodgers changed roughly a third of the plays that McCarthy called.

“An alarming amount,” the source told Dunne. “That is embarrassing. And they don’t work!”

Rodgers routinely audibled out of running plays, Dunne reported. Rodgers also, according to Dunne, would expect receivers to run not the route dictated by the play call but the route Rodgers wanted them to run.

It came to a head against the Patriots, when receiver Equanimeous St. Brown was supposed to run a flag route, St. Brown ran a post route at Rodgers’ direction, Rodgers while under pressure threw the ball to the flag, St. Brown wasn’t there because he’d run a post, and St. Brown admitted when grilled by coaches that he improvised in order to stay on the quarterback’s good side.

The question is whether the new coach will stay on the quarterback’s good side. It could be that LaFleur is willing to risk some short-term Aaron alienation in order to avoid having A.R.’s A.I. take over, like it apparently did under McCarthy.