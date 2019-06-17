Joe Douglas found Robby Anderson to be a “pleasant surprise”

Getty Images

Joe Douglas is still settling into life as the General Manager of the Jets and part of that process includes watching tape of the players who make up the roster.

Douglas started that process before his interview with the team. He told Albert Breer of SI.com that he watched six of the offense’s games and four of the defense’s before meeting with the team with the explanation that he wanted to watch as much of quarterback Sam Darnold as possible given his importance to the future of the team.

Watching Darnold meant watching wide receiver Robby Anderson as well and Douglas came away from those viewings impressed with what Anderson brings to the table.

“He’s a tough weapon for defenses to match up with, he can get behind you and he can challenge the defense vertically. That was a very pleasant surprise,” Douglas said.

Anderson is in the final year of his contract and backing up what Douglas saw on tape might lead to a new long-term deal for the wideout.