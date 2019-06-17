Josh McCown joins ESPN

Getty Images

Josh McCown suggested in his retirement announcement that his future could include broadcasting. Well, that didn’t take long.

ESPN announced it has hired the former quarterback as an NFL analyst. McCown, who played his final two years for the Jets, will appear on NFL Live, SportsCenter, Get Up and more.

“I was born in East Texas where, from an early age, life was football,” McCown said in an ESPN release. “I have been fortunate to play professionally for 17 years and be around so many amazing players, coaches and organizations. I am excited to make the transition into broadcasting with ESPN which will allow me to still be involved with the game I love. I look forward to bringing ESPN viewers the unique insights that I have gained throughout my career.”

McCown will make his ESPN debut Wednesday on NFL Live.

“Josh knows the game and is widely respected throughout the league,” Seth Markman, ESPN vice president for NFL studio shows, said. “Every quarterback room he was in as a player, he made better. Now we’re excited to welcome him to ESPN.”