Lamar Jackson admits he “wasn’t in command” at times last year

AP

The Ravens knew this offseason they were building around quarterback Lamar Jackson, so everything was renovated specifically for him.

Part of that process was adapting the playbook, from the plays themselves to what they were called.

According to Jarrett Bell of USA Today, part of new offensive coordinator Greg Roman’s job this offseason was getting rid of the 25-word play calls of former coordinator Marty Mornhinweg, streamlining things for Jackson.

“Yeah, because last year there were games when I wasn’t in command,” Jackson said. “I’d come in last year kind of nervous, because there are grown men looking at you, depending on you to help them feed their family.

“Now I’m a lot more comfortable just saying different things on different plays to let my guys know where they need to be.”

Saying fewer words in the huddle helps, but coach John Harbaugh said it’s also a matter of getting Jackson comfortable with new material.

“In order for it to make sense, you have to organize it,” Harbaugh said.

Jackson did a good job adapting on the fly last year, leading the Ravens to six wins in his seven starts in relief of Joe Flacco, which is why they were so willing to change things to suit him this offseason.