Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers know they have to work through “the audible thing”

Posted by Mike Florio on June 17, 2019, 11:44 AM EDT
The first snippet emerged on Friday, and it wasn’t a great look for a franchise quarterback with a propensity for passive-aggressive commentary. The full story has now landed, and it’s clear that both Packers coach Matt LaFleur and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers currently don’t see eye-to-eye regarding the issue of audibles, and that they’re not bashful about publicly discussing it.

“Aaron and I have had some good talks, and we’re going to have to talk a lot more — and one thing we have to work through is the audible thing,” LaFleur told Mike Silver of NFL Media. “We’re running a system I first picked up while working with Kyle [Shanahan] in Houston a decade ago, and we’ve never really had a quarterback who’s had complete freedom to change plays at the line, because that’s not really the way the offense is set up. But, I mean, this is Aaron Rodgers. He’s had a lot of freedom to make those calls, and deservedly so. Now, how do we reconcile that, and get to a place where we put him in the best position to succeed?”

However they do it, it’s clear that Rodgers wants more control than the offense currently gives him. Here’s the full version of the quote that made a stir over the weekend.

“It’s a conversation in progress,” Rodgers told Silver. “I don’t think you want to ask me to turn off 11 years [of recognizing defenses]. We have a number of ‘check with mes’ and line-of-scrimmage stuff. It’s just the other stuff that really not many people in this league can do. That’s not like a humble brag or anything; that’s just a fact. There aren’t many people that can do at the line of scrimmage what I’ve done over the years. I mean, obviously, Tommy [Brady] can do it, no doubt. Peyton [Manning] could do it. Drew [Brees] can do it. [Patrick] Mahomes will be able to do it. Ben [Roethlisberger] has called the two-minute for years. There are a few of us who’ve just done it. It’s kind of second nature. And that’s just the icing on the cake for what I can do in this offense.”

The real question is whether LaFleur wants his cake to be iced.

“[W]e pride ourselves on having concepts that have answers for whatever,” LaFleur said. “Now, it might not always be the best answer, but you have an answer. But when there are plays that are called that have maybe not a very good answer, we typically call two plays and we run one or the other, based upon the look that the defense is giving us. The quarterback chooses, and there are criteria: We try to teach him the criteria for why we would want this play over the other play.”

There’s the core of the debate. LaFleur’s system has two plays and one or the other is used. Rodgers would like to have the freedom to broaden that menu. The challenge for LaFleur will be to get Rodgers to buy in to the approach, and then to perhaps exercise some discretion when it’s time to go through his reads.

25 responses to “Matt LaFleur, Aaron Rodgers know they have to work through “the audible thing”

  1. oh God…no one player is above the team or the scheme…see the New England Patriots and their run of dominance…systems and discipline work in football…and in many ways it’s the reason why Joe was considered to be the GOAT, due to the West Coast Offense under Bill Walsh…now Tom is widely regarded as the GOAT because of the amazing system he’s flourished in under Belichick, Charlie Weiss, Bill, and now McDaniels…Aaron is not exempt!!!

  2. The quarterback chooses, and there are criteria: We try to teach him the criteria for why we would want this play over the other play.
    ____
    Rodgers’ criteria: Me first. Me second. Team third.

  5. A whole lot of playcalling drama before a snap has even been played.

    God help us once the season starts and things don’t go as planned.

  7. Limiting it to just two options when a QB and team is capable of doing more is just control-freaky nonsense. Why just two? What about two plays as options is better than three, four, five, or the entire playbook? Does anyone think other established vet QBs are limited to just two options?

  8. Can’t wait to watch all the failed plays this year due to miscommunication between coaching staff and players. Rodgers won’t let anyone coach him, he thinks he should be the coach. I’m betting on major dysfunction with the Packers this year, 3rd place depending on how he Lions do.

  9. Look at it this way, even as a Pats fan I’d agree Rodgers is a better pure-passer, especially on the long pass, but Brady is a better field tactician and that’s part of why he has more rings. If brainy Brady is happy to work with McDaniels and Belichick all through the game and doesn’t monster them with his own freelancing or snipe them in the press (EVER) if a play call get’s queried. When did you ever hear any moans (even with O’Brien as Pats’ OC) from Brady about any play calls? Maybe Rodgers should knuckle down and be a teamer for once.

  10. Rodgers will get things the way he wants or he will sabotage LaFleur just like he did to mccarthy!

  11. At the line of scrimmage Rogers has skills that can be used to win games. I want that to be used to full advantage. I do not want a new coach to say do it my way, do not improvise based on what you see at the last second, just run what I say. Fact is, this is Rogers team. Responsibility for the Packers SB record will largely fall on him, he is the guy that has to throw the passes, so let him call some shots.

  12. This is only the beginning. Of the end.

    Get your popcorn. You already have your beer.

    It’s going to be a long season for us Packers fans. Very. Long. Unfortunately.

  13. The offense is not set up like that? Mr. LeFluer, do you mean that when you’ve called a running play and the QB sees the defense lined up to stop a run that you want the offense to go ahead and execute the run?

  14. The spin here as always is very biased, but I suggest you go read Silver’s article, it is actually fairly well written.

    My favorite part was Aaron explaining that sometimes he says jokes at a level that he doesn’t care if anyone gets the joke. He just let’s it sit. This I know and have said many times that this is a very key reason why some people misunderstand and don’t like Aaron, they don’t get that he is playing with peoples minds and joking a lot of the time.

    I have zero concerns about Aaron’s and MLF’s relationship. Everything I have witnessed has given me a very positive vibe.

    Any offense is a work in progress and from what I have seen so far I really like the direction this offense is going in. Of course if you don’t like the Packers you are going to try and present a different narrative. That’s fine. This offense will only be proven on the field and I can’t wait for September 5th.

    #GoPackGo!🏈

  16. Rodgers has come full circle, when he replaced favre he was labeled the pocket passer who would run the offense GB wanted vs favre who was the just drop back and sling qb.

  17. Discount Dubious Check… remember you can’t spell TEAM w/out ME… there is not I in team but there is in WIN… The Rodgers Manifesto

  18. What a sticky situation in Green Bay! Looks like the Bears will only be competing with the Vikings for the division this season. What a downward spiral Rodgers is taking that franchise on!

  19. oh my! This is unraveling much sooner than I predicted. Aaron didn’t even wait until the honeymoon was over before saying, “Honey, we need to talk.”

  20. Rodgers just got paid again. What are the Packers going to do if he gets out of line? Release him? Trade him?

    I wouldn’t be surprised if there is some buyers remorse down the line w this contract extension. He’s been a HoFer no doubt, but not sure the next few years will be as good

  22. GB should trade Rodgers. This whole debate is absolutely insane. Those hating on Rodgers are the social media mob who always have something to be upset about.

  23. Majority of teams don’t have a QB who has either the smarts to recognize holes in the defense, or talent to bring it off. You’d think drafting QBs high (like 12th), or trying to buy it for $84 mil GUARANTEED would do the job, but nein, nyet, nawwwwww…………….try again in 2 yrs.

