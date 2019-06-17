Michael Pierce takes blame for lack of conditioning

Getty Images

The Ravens made it clear they weren’t happy with defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who wasn’t allowed to practice at minicamp last week because he wasn’t in shape.

And when he had a chance to discuss it, he owned it, saying it was his fault he didn’t do enough cardio this offseason.

Via Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Pierce said during an interview with WNSP-FM radio in Alabama on Friday that he made a mistake planning his offseason workouts.

“Throughout the offseason, I tend to lift more than run,” Pierce said. “Being a nose guard, I want to be strong or whatnot. I, honestly, just mismanaged my running a little bit. . . .

“Out of respect for coach Harbaugh, he’s been nothing but a fair guy, he just wanted me to get in with the strength and conditioning staff and do more running before camp comes,” Pierce said. “At the end of the day, you expect a team leader to come back in better shape than I did,” Pierce said. “That’s a mistake on my behalf I have to correct. I don’t want to get into much more than that.”

Pierce is listed at 340 pounds, and that was apparently a very generous measurement last week. He skipped the team’s offseason conditioning program and voluntary practices in the spring.

Pierce is entering a contract season, and would have been in line for a raise. He still might, once he gets himself into shape.