Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander setting lofty goals for second season

Getty Images

Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander intends to make some significant strides in his second season in Green Bay.

Alexander believes he can play to a standard deserving of postseason recognition now that he has a year of experience under his belt.

“I just want to have a good year, for real. I see myself in the Pro Bowl. I see myself as an All-Pro,” Alexander said, via the team’s website.

Alexander was the 18th overall pick of last year’s NFL Draft and appeared in 13 games with 11 starts for the Packers in 2018. Alexander racked up 66 tackles with one interception, a half sack and 11 passes defended. He was named to the PFWA’s All-Rookie team along with Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward.

Alexander is setting his sights on the full league awards this season and pointed to the experience gained a season ago as being a key for him for the upcoming year.

“I’ve got all the confidence in the world. Last year was a great starting point for me, but this year is going to be my dog year. I’m putting my stamp on that,” Alexander said.